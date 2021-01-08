It’s a wrap for Mann Jogi, announces Saba Qamar

Five original Pakistani series, including Mann Jogi starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, were expected to launch on Indian streaming portal, Zee5.

Asim Abbasi’s Churails was the first to release on the platform, followed by Mehreen Jabbar’s Ek Jhoothi Love Story. There are three more web series that are going to be available on the portal; Mann Jogi, Dhoop Ki Deewar and Abdullahpur ka Devdas.

Starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, Mann Jogi has been penned by Saji Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar who recently won an LSA award for his drama, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. While a release date has not been announced, Saba took to her Instagram to share that shooting has been completed.

“It’s a wrap!” she wrote adding that it was a wonderful experience working with co-star Agha Mustafa Hassan.

“It was lovely working with you. You’re such an amazing costar! Sada khush raho.”

Agha reposted the same picture and thanked Saba for being a great human being and an even greater mentor. “Working with you has been the best experience of my career thus far. You are a kind and amazing human being who has taught me a lot and I cannot wait to see end result of our hard work,” he shared.

We love the lovely exchange of messages full of encouragement and appreciation. The show also stars Uzma Hassan and Gul-e-Rana among others.

