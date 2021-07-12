It’s a wrap for Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan’s upcoming film Khel Khel Main

Cinemas are ready to open their doors for the public and there is great news for movie lovers. Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza had already finished one film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan and now they’ve completed shooting for Khel Khel Main that stars the much-loved couple of O Rangreza, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.

“Alhumdullilah,” posted Nabeel on Instagram, revealing that big achievement. “Camera Close for Filmwala Pictures “Khel Khel Main”,” he wrote, adding that it was a challenge to shoot the feature, considering the obstacles.

“It was very challenging to shoot this feature in 50 Days – During this Hot Weather + Following Covid SOP’s going thru several Smart lockdowns & Travelling, still made sure we match the schedule and finish it on time! Kudos to my Team at Filmwala Pictures & all the cast & crew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabeel Qureshi (@nabqur)

Nabeel, in a recent Q/A session on Instagram, had also revealed that the genre of the film. “Well, it is something different from my previous movies. Genre — drama/historical,” he shared.