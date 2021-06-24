To top
24 Jun

Jahangir Khan wants Humayun Saeed to play him in biopic

by Entertainment Desk
Jahangir Khan

Legendary squash player of Pakistan, Jahangir Khan recently endorsed Humayun Saeed to portray him in a prospective biopic on the life of Pakistan’s beloved player.

Jahangir Khan was a guest on Shahzad Iqbal’s show Jashan-e-Cricket on Geo News. The host asked the sportsman  ‘who is your favourite actor?’ To which the legendary player replied: “I don’t watch many films but I liked a few actors of old Pakistani dramas like Abid Ali, Nasir sahab and Jamshed Ansari.” He also took Shehnaz Sheikh’s name as his favourite actress.

Later, he was asked that if a biopic is ever made on him, who would he think can act well in it? The host gave him four options: Fahad Mustafa, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed and Sheheryar Munarwar, and Khan chose Humayun Saeed.

 

 

“It is very important for inspiration and I think it is very important for our children. We have many sports legends, I think biopics should be made for their learning and motivation,” Jahangir Khan added.

Shahzad also asked that if he has any plans to write an autobiography, to which Khan said: “I haven’t thought about it as of yet, but I think I should.”

