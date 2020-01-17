James Bond producer rules out female 007

Don’t hold your breath for a gender-swapped James Bond, ever.

Fans of the classic British spy franchise have been asking if a female 007 will ever happen, but to no avail. Now the executive producer of the Bond franchise has put her foot down on the idea completely, ending any hope that Bond’s future might be female.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” said Barbara Broccoli, the long-term producer and overseer of the Bond franchise, in an interview with Variety. She was discussing future iterations of the franchise after Daniel Craig, who has played the suave spy since 2006’s Casino Royale, will make his final appearance in No Time To Die.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women— strong female characters,” Broccoli continued, explaining her reasoning. “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Read: New James Bond film gets a title: ‘No Time To Die’

Who will take over the titular role has been widely debated in the media circles. One actor considered for the role is Idris Elba, who previously insisted that should a black 007 be introduced, it should be based solely on merit.

Though many female actors have thrown their hats in the ring, Emilia Clarke, Priyanka Chopra and Gillian Anderson have all openly said they want to play Bond. Alas, per the powers that be, that’s never going to happen.

comments