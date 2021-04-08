Jemima Goldsmith & other celebs weigh in on PM Imran Khan’s views on rape

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held an interactive session with the public via phone calls in which he responded to their concerns. While responding to a question about the recent surge of rape cases and sexual violence in Pakistan, especially against children, the PM blamed the “rising vulgarity and objectionable content”, instead of talking about his government’s plans to curb the heinous crime.

His discussion wasn’t taken lightly by Pakistanis who took to social media platforms to inform the honourable prime minister that the act of violence and power has nothing to do with a woman’s dressing. His words even made it to international publications and now his former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, has criticized him for the insensitive remarks.

Sharing a story from the Daily Mail UK, Jemima quoted a Quranic verse and emphasized that “the onus is on men.”

I’m hoping this is a misquote/ mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, “Put a veil on the man’s eyes not on the woman.” https://t.co/NekU0QklnL — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021

She further narrated an incident where a woman was harassed despite her abaya and niqab is Saudi Arabia.

I remember years ago being in Saudi Arabia and an elderly woman in an abaya & niqab was lamenting the fact that when she went out she was followed & harassed by young men. The only way to get rid of them was to take her face covering OFF.

The problem is not how women dress! — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021

Earlier journalists and celebrities also took a stand against his reasoning that “not every human being has the willpower to avoid temptation” and linking “the concept of purdah [veil] with avoiding temptation”.

Repeat after me. The only one to be blamed for rape of a woman is “ The Rapist”. How hard it is to grasp this basic fact ? https://t.co/PD7x8q1iZ7 — Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) April 6, 2021

1. Understand rape is act of violence, not lust/desire 2. Ensure more sensitive, effective criminal justice response 3. End rape culture (which includes rape myths, victim-blaming, ideals of masculinity, trivialising consent etc) 4. Challenge patriarchy and gender inequality https://t.co/8GbwTsDWx7 — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) April 6, 2021

وزیر اعظم کا ریپ واقعات کو لباس اور پردے سے جوڑنا افسوسناک ہی نہیں خطرناک بھی ہے۔براہ راست وکٹم بلیمنگ ہے۔ ریپ کا لباس سے کوئی تعلق نہیں، شہوانیت بھی ثانوی حیثیت رکھتی ہے۔ ریسرچ رپورٹس سے حقائق حاضر ہیں pic.twitter.com/k8UKBFRLrN — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) April 5, 2021

Dear @ImranKhanPTI rape is a result of power imbalance not temptation. Rapists control their urges when they’ve fear of retribution, accountability & conviction and when they’re made free from such fears due to gendered social structures just like ours they’ll even rape an infant — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 5, 2021

The outrage and discourse is about victim-blaming, claims that not every man has the ‘willpower’ to contain his urge for sexual violence, and linking rape to temptation & not a violent display of power/oppression.

Fix the laws. Police the streets; make them safe. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 8, 2021

Bring all perpetrators to justice.

‘There are at least 11 rape cases reported in Pakistan daily with over 22,000 cases reported to police across the country in the last 6 yrs (official statistics). Only 77 accused have been convicted which comprise 0.3% of the total figure.’ — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 8, 2021

This is shocking. It is never the victims’ fault. https://t.co/gRPA17r8uM — samina ahmed (@saminatv) April 6, 2021

Toxic unsafe dangerous masculinity,is self entitled,rapes,ogles,disrespect,hs a sense of ownership over women,sees women as sexual objects,is violent, abusive.There is also a deeply nurturing,poetic,beautiful masculinity that nurtures, strengthens, progresses & empowers. Choose🙏🏽 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 6, 2021

“if we get harassed during the day/an occupational hazard of being a woman in r culture.After all,we wldnt get harassed if we never stepped out of th house,would we?As it turns out,we would.Many of us experience our first brush w unwanted male attention,in ‘chaar diwari’ of home” https://t.co/IdcUmkIN4T — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 6, 2021

However, in responding to Jemima’s comments and the outrage by the media, Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid said that PM Khan “never engaged in victim blaming”.

“Daily Mail has misinterpreted his comments about purdah which in Islam is for both male and female,” said Dr Khalid. He further wrote “total misrepresentation of what he said. PM didn’t engage in victim blaming. Instead, he referred to how his government has introduced a robust anti rape law & how society must act against trends that harmfully influence young minds & turn them into sexual predators.”

Total misrepresentation of what he said. PM didn’t engage in victim blaming. Instead,he referred to how his Gvt has introduced a robust anti rape law & how society must act agnst trends tht harmfully influence young minds & turn them into sexual predatorshttps://t.co/PhtTlkDyZ9 — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) April 7, 2021

comments