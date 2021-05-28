To top
28 May

Jia Ali ties the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Badshahi Mosque

by Entertainment Desk

Former supermodel and actor, Jia Ali is the latest celebrity to have tied the knot during the pandemic. She married Imran Idrees in a private ceremony at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque. Keeping the SOPs in mind, the event was attended by close friends and family.

Imran is a Hong Kong-based cricket coach and businessman by profession. He is also a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Jia donned a gold and white gharara with a pink embroidered dupatta. She paired her bridal outfit with heavy gold jewellery while Imran wore a golden sherwani for the occasion.

 

 

 

Jia has been away from the limelight for quite some time, however, she is a well-known in the entertainment industry. She started her career in 1997 as a model and went on to star in Syed Noor’s Deewane Tere Pyar Ke.

Some of her films include Ghar Kab Aogy, Love Mein Ghum and Saya e Khuda e Zuljalal. Jia has also acted in several television dramas, including Kaaghaz Kay Phool and Manzilain.

We wish the couple a blissful life ahead!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Video: Noor-Ul-Hassan talks about Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Ishq Jalebi & a lot more
Next post
Movies on streaming platforms to be eligible for Oscars 2022
You might also like
Noor-Ul-Hassan
Video: Noor-Ul-Hassan talks about Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Ishq Jalebi & a lot more
May 28, 2021
Bushra Ansari shares her grief along with a message after losing sister to coronavirus
May 27, 2021
Ali Kazmi turns director for a cooking show titled ‘Out In The Open’
May 26, 2021