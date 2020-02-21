American singer John Legend comments against Palestinian suffering

American singer-songwriter, John Legend, has spoken up against the suffering in occupied Palestinian territories on a podcast forum called The Intercept, hosted by Mehdi Hasan earlier this week. The host pointed out that Legend is among the select few A-list celebrities who have openly voiced their opinion about this.

The Grammy award-winning artist conveyed that according to him its the absolute baseline human position one can take. The host inquired about how the artist came to such a position of linking the fight for human rights and civil liberties against detention and mass incarceration happening in the US and in the Palestinian territories.

Musician @johnlegend speaks out for Palestinian rights: “there should not be a whole group of people… just because of their nationality or religion, being held in open-air prisons, denied freedom of movement and having their land annexed by settlers" pic.twitter.com/NPrqvB6ReB — PACBI (@PACBI) February 18, 2020

“There should not be a whole group of people in a county, just because of their nationality or religion, being held in open-air prisons, denied freedom of movement and having their land annexed by settlers. That’s just a human position,” Legend replied.

He further pointed out that if anybody is in a position to observe all this and doesn’t believe that it’s so obviously wrong, that person is being willfully blind.

The host also acknowledged that John has been vocal about this issue previously as well on the political panel show Real Time with Bill Maher.

“As progressives, we should also speak up for human rights for Palestinians, and for too long, I think, it has been out of bounds for progressives to speak up for the rights of Palestinians,” he said.

WATCH: Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor John Legend (@johnlegend) defends Rep. Ilhan Omar on HBO show "Real Time." "As progressives, we should also speak up for human rights for Palestinians." pic.twitter.com/R1szgmUR8L — IMEU (@theIMEU) February 16, 2019

