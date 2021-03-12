Juggun Kazim opens up about fat shaming she faced post pregnancy

Body shaming is ingrained in our society as much as other social evils are; however it becomes worse when women who have recently given birth are subjected to derogatory comments about their bodies irrespective of how giving birth is no mean feat and a woman’s body goes through multiple changes during pregnancy. Countless celebrities have encountered criticism on their appearance post a baby and the recent one to open up about it is Juggun Kazim.

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu, Juggun shared how she gained almost 30kg after giving birth to her first born.

I was called names like gainda, moti [rhino, fat] when I gained weight during pregnancy. The people who pass these remarks take it as a joke but they are agonizing for the one who is at the receiving end,” she said.

A mother of three, Juggun admitted that she faced similar criticism about her body each time she gave birth.

“I used to cry secretly in washrooms,” she said, adding, “I was forced to think and question my decision of giving birth.”

Juggun added that after giving birth to her youngest daughter last year, she heard mean comments from one of her co-workers during a shoot. “I was told that I look like a python who has swallowed a human.”

She highlighted that she wasn’t concerned about her weight gain but people forced her to worry about it.

“I purposely walk in dropping posture nowadays so that my chest doesn’t get noticed; no girl should face these circumstances,” she said.

