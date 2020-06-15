To top
15 Jun

Junaid Khan pays tribute to Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary

by Entertainment Desk
Junaid Khan

Singer-cum-actor Junaid Khan who is currently impressing us as Wajdan in Kashf, went back to his musical roots recently and paid a tribute to legendary ‘King of Ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary that passed on Sunday, 13th June.



Junaid wanted to pay homage to the late ghazal maestro so he prepared a cover of one of his all-time famous tune Zindagi Main Tou Sabhi. The singer sang and recorded it during lockdown, hence we won’t be able to see a video but a collage of his pictures.

Junaid released his beautiful rendition of on his YouTube channel. He has incorporated his signature Call’s tone to it with drum beats  and guitar riffs, however, he has also kept the charm of original alive. This gives it a nice mix of rock sound and eastern melodies.

Listen to Junaid’s rendition here:

 

