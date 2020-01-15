Just in: Saba Qamar signs her next film

Look’s like Saba Qamar is not slowing down anytime soon. After wrapping up the shoot of Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial, Kamli, the actress has now moved on to sign her next film!

While the details of this project are still under wraps, few media reports suggest that the film is going to be ‘a mass entertainer with lots of commercial elements in it’.

Saba shared a sneak peek of her new script on Instagram:

The film is being produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia under the banners of JB Films & Mastermind Films. Mohsin Ali has penned the script while Saqib Khan will be directing it.

It was previously reported that Bilal Ashraf was being roped in for the male lead, but there are no confirmed reports yet. No other male lead or cast members have been announced.

It seems that 2020 is going to be an year full of surprises, where we will get to see Saba in more than one genre. Keep watching this space for more details.

