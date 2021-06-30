Kala Kola’s new TVC featuring Aima Baig will tempt you to level up your hair game

Kala Kola is a heritage beauty brand since the 1950s; a name that our grandmothers and mothers trusted and it is one that continues to be a preferred choice among the youth. Representing the younger generation, Aima Baig is the new face of the brand and the latest TVC proves that she is a perfect choice to represent the fashionable colours.

Aima Baig is not only a singer; she is a performer, a style icon and a trendsetter. Be it her songs or her fashion choices, she ensures that she makes a statement and that is exactly what she has done in the TVC.

“We call out all the trendsetters to enjoy, groove and rejoice in the latest TVC of Kala Kola. Introducing the all-new Kala Kola natural & fashion shades with the singing sensation Aima Baig,” posted the brand introducing their new ambassador.

Judging from the TVC, one has to agree that Aima pulled the role effortlessly. Flaunting fun hair and looking flawless in every frame, she tempts the viewers to ditch their boring hair and up their style game too! Kala Kola is now available in 10 natural and fashion shades, so there’s obviously a shade for everyone.

There is a fabulous range of long-lasting and stain-free colours available that will leave your hair looking shiny and glossier than ever before. The rich vitamin E and olive oil present in the formula makes it safe for the hair which is obviously why the mothers and grandmothers continue to approve.

And once again, in the high ponytail and winged liner, Aima can easily pass off as the desi Ariana Grande. Her energy seems contagious and her confidence is visible as she can be seen full of life stealing the spotlight in every frame. It’s hard to pick a favourite colour, as the singer seems to be looking great in all the shades. However, fans can take inspiration from the diva if they’re looking for suggestions regarding which colour will suit them best.

Have a look at the complete TVC here: