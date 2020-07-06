Kanye West announces plans for US presidential run

US-based rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be running for president in 2020. This isn’t the first time that he has conveyed that he aims to run the campaign. Earlier, he also announced in the 2015 MTV music awards, that he would be running for president in 2020.

The rapper publicly announced the message via his Twitter account.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote.

It’s unclear whether he is serious or not. However, if Kanye does decide to run he would be in competition with current US president, Donald Trump, a man whom he has supported vocally as well as former democratic vice president, Joe Biden.

True or not, he already has his first pledge by the eccentric CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

“You have my full support!” wrote the billionaire entrepreneur.

It definitely will not be an easy battle as it’s a little late to register in most states. However, we won’t be surprised if he manages to pull it off, given the massive amount of shocking news we have received this year.

