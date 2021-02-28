Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 starring Feroze Khan & Iqra Aziz trends on Youtube

The much anticipated Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 (KAM 3), starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the lead, finally premiered earlier this month. So far 3 episodes have gone on air, delivering exactly what was promised and as a result, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has already become a blockbuster with millions of views on Youtube.

Written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, KAM3 is a signature project of 7th Sky Entertainment spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. This is one of the many consecutive blockbusters that 7th Sky Entertainment has delivered, thus placing it on the number one spot for ratings.

Unlike any other drama, Season 3 of the famed series has been accumulating the most traction ever since it went on-air. The first three episodes released are all trending on the top three spots on Youtube.

Episodes 1 and 2 accumulated 22+ million and 16+ million views, while episode 3 shot up to YouTube’s trending list with 6.3+ million views within 22 hours of its release.

Feroze Khan who plays the role of Farhad in the play took this as an opportunity to thank the audience for their love and support.

“Guys honestly thank you for such a warm response on #KhudaAurMohabbat3,” he shared his gratitude. “I don’t know how to react to this just grateful! Love and luck your way! Love, F,” he concluded sending lots of love in return.

Written by renowned writer Hashim Nadeem, the third instalment of the famous franchise is indeed beautiful. From an ensemble cast, artistic sets, stunning locations, to fine wardrobe and production design, everything in the drama oozes grandeur making it an absolute treat to watch.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 also stars Tooba Siddiqui, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and veterans like Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Usman Peerzada amongst others who will be making an appearance in upcoming episodes.

The drama airs every Friday at 8pm on Geo Entertainment.

