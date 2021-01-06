Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up?

Celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially over as per several media reports.

Multiple sources have revealed that it has reached the point where the one-time power couple hasn’t been spending time together as a married couple. Page Six cited multiple sources who claim that “divorce is imminent” for the couple. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” confirmed a source to the publication. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

It has also been noticed that Kim hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye stayed at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source added.

Another source cited by Page Six states he “is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them” and apparently found their reality show to be “unbearable”.

Previously, Kanye in a series of tweets admitted that he has been trying to divorce his wife. However, the tweets were deleted soon after.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” Kanye wrote in the message, without elaborating further.

Soon after, he openly apologized to his star wife admitting that he was wrong to go public with private matters. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he posted.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

About Kanye’s bipolar disorder, sources add that Kim has done enough in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles. Now this divorce is happening because Kim has had enough.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

The two got married in 2014 and are parents to four kids: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West.

