Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer, confirms husband Anupam Kher

Bollywood veteran actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Her husband and renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher confirmed in a statement.

He shared a health update about his wife that she is undergoing treatment and reassured fans and well-wishers that she is ‘well on her way to recovery’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

The actor said that his wife has “always been a fighter and takes things head-on”, and thanked everyone for their love, support and wishes.

“She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar,” the note concluded.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said in a press conference that Kirron has been battling cancer since last year. “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” he said, adding that in the latest tests, the disease has receded from her arm and shoulder.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

comments