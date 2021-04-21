Komal Rizvi opens up about abusive marriage

Komal Rizvi is not a new name in the entertainment industry. The singer turned actor rose to fame in the 90s and after taking several breaks from the industry, she was MIA in the last few years. She finally returned to TV this year with her role in Ramazan drama serial Tanaa Banaa. Though much wasn’t known about her hiatus, the actor recently opened up about her life when she made an appearance with Shoaib Malik at a Ramazan transmission hosted by Nida Yasir.

Talking about her personal life and marriage, Komal shared that she is blessed to have a strong support in the form of her parents and brothers who have helped her in this journey.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re independent, strong or even educated when you encounter a mentally ill person who you are destined to spend rest of your life with. I was married for six years where I found myself to be helpless. I was physically abused and went to bed on an empty stomach for months because I didn’t have allowance to even eat,” she recalled talking about her abusive marriage.

Komal was residing in Oman but a lot of factors contributed in restricting her from working.

“I was living for four years with him and the only way I could do something for myself was to give tuitions to earn. Later, I learnt how to cook and that became the way for me to earn. I would sell my food at stores in order to survive an abusive marriage,” she said recalling the time when the physical abuse began, “The first time he hit me with a soda bottle and pushed me. I developed a bruise around my eye and when my parents noticed it they became suspicious and immediately asked me to come back home.”

“I was psychologically upset. I spoke to my aunt [khala], who is a psychiatrist and asked her that I can’t believe that having such a high IQ how did I become like this? She told me that it’s not about IQ and said that intelligent women tend to stay longer in abusive marriages because they try to rationalize the acts of their abuser,” she explained.

Komal strongly advocated that women should have a skill set to be independent when push comes to shove.

“If your partner is supportive and great, then life will be heavenly. But if your partner is problematic, then your life is worse than hell,” she concluded with wise words.

