Laal Kabootar is all set to headline Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2020

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha starrer Laal Kabootar received much critical acclaim when it hit the theaters in Pakistan. The film also garnered praises internationally and has won awards at various film festivals. Now Laal Kabootar is headed to Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), which is scheduled to take place from 2nd till 13th January 2020.

Hollywood bigwigs such as Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Martin Scorsese will also be honoured with awards at the festival.

Touted to be one of the largest film festivals in North America with over 135,000 attendees each year for its lineup of new and celebrated international features and documentaries, the PSIFF is known for its annual Film Awards Gala, honoring the best achievements of the filmic year by a celebrated list of talents and also for its screening of some of the leading Oscar contenders in the International Feature Film Award Category.

Director Kamal Khan’s debut venture Laal Kabootar will premiere at the festival on the 8th January at Mary Pickford D’Place followed by screenings on 9th January at Camelot Theatres and 12th January at Regal Cinemas.

Pakistan’s official submission for the 92nd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film Award category, Laal Kabootar has previously won the Best Feature Film Award at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival 2019 and the Archana Soy Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle. The film was also was also screened as an official selection at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019 and at the prestigious Washington DC South Asian Film Festival 2019 where Ahmed Ali Akbar, the film’s male lead won the ‘Best Actor Male’ Award.

