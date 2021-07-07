Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar passes away

On Wednesday, 7th July 2021, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bollywood’s film legend and iconic actor, Dilip Kumar. The actor, born as Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, passed away at the age of 98. He has left a huge body of work behind, for future filmmakers and actors to learn from.

Dilip Kumar, who had been facing regular health issues for months now, passed away at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He will be buried today at 5 om (Indian time) at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Kumar is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” his friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on the actor’s official Instagram account.

Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, Kumar was known as a method actor who was never limited to genres. In a career spanning more than five decades, the prolific actor was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and so on. Some of his best known films include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

Dilip Kumar also has the distinction of being the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz. As soon as the news broke out about his death, PM Imran Khan, other dignitaries and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Sad day, legend Dlip Kumar left this world. He was a man with golden heart. He always admired Pakistan and our legend Imran Khan. Words of Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar for Imran Khan Pakistan https://t.co/Vx57xxy4pe via @YouTube — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 7, 2021

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

RIP Dilip Saheb.The last real Legend of sub continent’s cinema.May Allah Grant you the highest place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/2iPbwkRxTj — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) July 7, 2021

Today another legend has left us #yusafkhan aka #DilipKumar you were a hero, an idol, an exceptional talent and a powerhouse in every sense of the word. Your work has touched the lives of many and will live on in our hearts forever.Truly the end of an era but legends live on pic.twitter.com/2Fn1ymUsNb — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) July 7, 2021

What a legend , the teacher of the east his pattern of acting will always be found in every artist performing . He was the last man standing of an era that was long gone yet the era waited for him to come before the doors of the past could be closed forever. pic.twitter.com/Mc5czLkrme — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 7, 2021

Dilip sahib was an institution in himself. Legend would be an understatement. Thespians don’t die. They live on in their work #dilipkumar pic.twitter.com/VnW3A846Cy — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 7, 2021

