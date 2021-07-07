To top
7 Jul

Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar passes away

by Staff Reporter
Dilip Kumar

On Wednesday, 7th July 2021, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bollywood’s film legend and iconic actor, Dilip Kumar. The actor, born as Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, passed away at the age of 98. He has left a huge body of work behind, for future filmmakers and actors to learn from.

Dilip Kumar, who had been facing regular health issues for months now, passed away at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He will be buried today at 5 om (Indian time) at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Kumar is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” his friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on the actor’s official Instagram account.

Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, Kumar was known as a method actor who was never limited to genres. In a career spanning more than five decades, the prolific actor was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and so on. Some of his best known films include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.

Dilip Kumar also has the distinction of being the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

As soon as the news broke out about his death, PM Imran Khan, other dignitaries and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omair Rana (@omairana)

 

 

Staff Reporter
Previous post
A look back at what we loved about Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020
You might also like
Hamza wants you to ‘desexualize’ him
November 16, 2016