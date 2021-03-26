To top
26 Mar

Legendary writer Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi

by Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s legendary dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi. Her family confirmed the sad news on Friday.

According to reports, she was battling cancer. Her funeral will be held at her residence in North Nazimabad after Asr prayers.

The iconic writer will be remembered for her great contributions to the industry. She will remain as one of the most prolific dramatists in Pakistani history. She is best known for classics such as Dhoop Kinare, Tanhaiyaan and Anakhi. Haseena Moini has received a Pride of Performance award for her services towards performing arts in Pakistan.

She also penned Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.

Not only did she contribute to the local industry, but she also became the first Pakistani to write for a Bollywood movie. She wrote the dialogues for Raj Kapoor’s 1991 dream project Henna, which was chosen as India’s entry that year for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

The nation mourns the loss of a truly amazing lady and an asset to the country. Celebrities have also been expressing their grief at her death on social media.

 

 

May her soul rest in peace (Ameen).

Staff Reporter
