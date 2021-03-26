Legendary writer Haseena Moin passes away in Karachi

Pakistan’s legendary dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi. Her family confirmed the sad news on Friday.

According to reports, she was battling cancer. Her funeral will be held at her residence in North Nazimabad after Asr prayers.

The iconic writer will be remembered for her great contributions to the industry. She will remain as one of the most prolific dramatists in Pakistani history. She is best known for classics such as Dhoop Kinare, Tanhaiyaan and Anakhi. Haseena Moini has received a Pride of Performance award for her services towards performing arts in Pakistan.

She also penned Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.

Not only did she contribute to the local industry, but she also became the first Pakistani to write for a Bollywood movie. She wrote the dialogues for Raj Kapoor’s 1991 dream project Henna, which was chosen as India’s entry that year for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

The nation mourns the loss of a truly amazing lady and an asset to the country. Celebrities have also been expressing their grief at her death on social media.

عجب سی آئ ہے یے بہار۔ It seems like God just Spring Cleaned our generation, put everything in a box and is taking it away. Farewell #kanwalnaseer #haseenamoin @stringsonline and thank you for all you’ve given us. You will live on in us and all your work. pic.twitter.com/mgZIfVeqeC — Omair Rana (@omairana) March 26, 2021

Sad start to the weekend. We’ve lost two women who embodied the spirit of woman power long before it became fashionable. Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer, your work will live on to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/RIEWHNw2P7 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 26, 2021

Dare itna hai Kay thhamta hee nahi. HaseenaMoin you were someone I admired,respected and cherished. Just can’t believe I will never hear your voice again share my thoughts and talk about scripts n ideas with.I will forever miss your gentle but powerful mind. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 26, 2021

An icon has passed and an era has gone. Rest In Peace #HaseenaMoin Thank you for your memorable characters. You were and will be a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/9HJK3u9HzL — mehreenjabbar (@mehreenjabbar) March 26, 2021

Extremely saddened by the demise of legendary dramatist & playwright Haseena Moin.

Haseena Apa wasn’t just an incredible talent bt was a great soul. She ws extremely loving to me & I will miss her. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون

May Allah grant her Jannat-ul-Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/G0QyVfUP5p — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 26, 2021

May her soul rest in peace (Ameen).

