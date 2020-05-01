Lockdown Lingo: 17 new phrases that’ll help us ‘coronicle’ the times we’re in!

Language is constantly evolving. So of course, when a global pandemic like coronavirus strikes, leave it to Generation Z to come up with new ways to describe the disease and the effects it’s having on the world.

Urban Dictionary — which is a well-known online dictionary for slangs, cultural words or phrases — didn’t take a break even during a pandemic and introduced several perfect terms for toilet paper hoarders, spring breakers and others who fail to practice proper preventative measures amid the global pandemic. Someone posted these terms on Reddit and we took the opportunity to make a list for our readers as well.

Here are some of the best vernacular terms and their meaning from the lockdown lingo. Are you fully conversant with this new terminology? Find out here:

1. Coronacoaster

The ups and downs of your mood during the pandemic. You’re loving lockdown one minute but suddenly weepy with anxiety the next. It truly is “an emotional coronacoaster”.

2. Quarantinis

Experimental drinks mixed from whatever random ingredients you have left in the house. This is an excellent equivalent of a store cupboard supper. Fresh fruit smoothies, punches, lemonades and slushes, anyone? These are sipped at “mocktail hour” i.e. round the clock during lockdown.

3. Le Creuset wrist

It’s the new “avocado hand” – an aching arm after taking one’s best saucepan outside to bang during the weekly ‘Clap For Carers.’ It might be heavy but you’re keen to impress the neighbours with your high-quality kitchenware.

4. Coronials & Quaranteens

As opposed to millennials, this refers to the future generation of babies conceived or born during coronavirus quarantine. They might also become known as “Generation C” or, more spookily, “Children of the Quarn”. And when these babies get older, they will become the “quaranteens”.

5. Coronadose

An overdose of bad news from consuming too much media during a time of crisis. Can result in a “panic-demic”.

6. The elephant in the Zoom

The glaring issue during a videoconferencing call that nobody feels able to mention. For instance: one participant has dramatically put on weight, suddenly sprouted terrible facial hair or has a worryingly messy house visible in the background.

7. Zoom-bombing

This one’s a more similar entry. When using Zoom or similar services, be wary of “zoom-bombing”. This is when uninvited guests to a virtual meeting disrupt it with various obscene, violent, or offensive images or words, more like photobombing.

8. Quentin Quarantino

An attention-seeker using their time in lockdown to make amateur films which they’re convinced are funnier and cleverer than they actually are. Many TikTok superstars are a living proof of this phenomenon.

9. Covidiot

One who ignores public health advice or behaves with reckless disregard for the safety of others can be said to display “covidiocy” or be “covidiotic”. Another term popularly used is a “lockclown”.

10. Goutbreak

The sudden fear that you’ve consumed so much pasta, home-made cake, chocolates or iftaar in lockdown that your ankles are swelling up like a medieval king’s.

11. Antisocial distancing

Using health precautions as an excuse for snubbing neighbours and generally ignoring people you find irritating.

12. Coughin’ dodger

Someone so alarmed by an innocuous splutter or throat-clear that they back away in terror, specially when someone sneezes.

13. Mask-ara

Extra make-up applied to “make one’s eyes pop” before venturing out in public wearing a face mask.

14. Covid-10

The 10 pounds in weight that we’re all gaining from comfort-eating and comfort-drinking. Also known as “fattening the curve”.

15. Post-Rona People are already preparing for their “post-rona” lives by planning outfits, looking up restaurants, and fantasizing about brunch with friends.

16. Coronacation As some schools have moved their lectures online and students are now at home, some have started to refer to the self-isolation period as a “coronacation,” or a vacation because of the coronavirus.

17. Zumping The experience of COVID-19 isn’t just taxing on couples who live together. People who are dating are also reconsidering their relationships during the pandemic — and sometimes “zumping” each other. A blend of dump and Zoom, zumping is when you break up with someone over a video conferencing service. At least they didn’t just text? (Hey, you can do better, anyways).

