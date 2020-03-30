LockdownDiaries: 7 types of celebrities who are creatively easing anxiety

While the Earth is literally at halt during the coronavirus pandemic and all this seems to be a page out of a dark and gritty Avengers comic, at least we know no Thanos is going to snap the fingers to end it. Like any movie on a deadly virus, this will only end with our persistent isolation, self-distancing, care and wholehearted admiration for those who serve us.

We know that celebrities are either workaholic or at least they are accustomed to living a life on the go! Many of them are even habitual of limelight but when the whole world is standing still, who will the stars shine for? Well… to break your bubble, stars are very much like us. Wanna know why? Because they are also getting numb due to boredom and are finding hilarious (some borderline hysterical too) ways to pass time.

Here’s a rundown of different types of celebs and how they are surviving the corona quarantine:

1. And then there was Fawad Khan

Fawad makes introverts proud. He is the one whom the stars should consult during a lockdown as he has successfully lived and enjoyed self-isolation for the past few years anyway! Can you believe the actor is all set to appear in four films (The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee, Neelofar and Aan), and yet we don’t see him anywhere. Guess he is promoting the mantra ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ and in this case YES, IT DOES!

2. The conspiracy theorists

Thank God we have not many of those here! Although some (potentially enthusiastic ones) did claim to be brave and courageous while walking in shopping malls in the US amidst lockdown, but nevertheless no cases like Cardi B who has claimed that the “celebrities who have publicly disclosed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public”. She even said that celebs are being paid to say they have coronavirus.

3. Let’s play 20 questions

These we have in abundance and we don’t even mind. Celebs rarely get time to interact with their followers and now is the best time to do Q&A sessions on Instagram and Twitter. But very rarely people master the art of being perfect at it too (recall any #AskSRK session and you have the answer). Certainly, no one can match his wit but our boi Osman Khalid Butt has got a silver tongue. He recently held an #Askmeanything session on Insta and his replies were hilarious! Tip 101: stalk your favourite celebs NOW!

4. Singers flock together

Did someone say free concert of Ali Sethi who is also taking requests? That is one way to define silver lining. Pakistani singers barely perform live in concerts locally and half of us either can’t afford the tickets or get time to attend one. Well all hope is not lost; even in such testing times singers are motivating us by live streaming concerts on Instagram. Ali Sethi, Asim Azhar, Faisal Kapadia, Farida Khanum jee and even Indian singers like Rekha Bhardwarj are joining in to entertain us!

5. Dilute the panic in Tarka!

This is the best time to test your cooking skills on your loved ones. Even if they dislike it, what choice do they have? No food ordering options available so either they can eat it with a smile or help you out! You can also try out new recipes (and make you mom happy for once)! Who knows you may have a talent for the kitchen as well. Take a note from Sajal and Saboor.

6. Fam Jam

I’m sure after you have spent a month inside a house with your family, none of them can complain that you don’t give them ‘enough time’ (not even mothers and wives). And since you’re stuck at home, why not make the most of it by spending quality time with your kids or pamper your spouses, (guys) learn a thing or two about housekeeping, (girls) hone your video-game playing skills and what not! The options are unlimited. Look at Wasim Akram or Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain; there lives look like an paid (in the form of gratitude) holiday!

7. Will you please share the elixir of life?

Also, don’t forget those who motivate us each day with their anecdotes, inspiring stories, quotes, information and even their ever-youthful presence like Shehzad Roy and Mahira Khan. We bet we will emerge like hermits from this dormancy, but Shehzad Roy will look 5 years younger!

