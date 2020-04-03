Lowdown on Lockdown: What is Ayesha Omar doing in self-isolation?

There’s no two ways about it: Staying at home and good hygiene are the only ways to flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic. But believe it or not, staying indoors for days can cause anxiety and depression and celebrities aren’t impervious.

Just like regular folks, many of our favourite stars have turned to social media to let their fans know that they are not alone and together they can spend some quality quarantine time. Something Haute brings you an insight into how the celebs are sailing through these tough times by taking life with a pinch of humour.

From a healthy and fulfilling brunch to a day of binge watching, here’s how Ayesha Omar is getting through the lockdown.

My breakfast is… either a fried egg or an omelette with a paratha which is made of millet and barley flour with may be some home-made sauerkraut and some sautéed vegetables on the side. All this goes with black coffee!

Every morning I… make by bed, make my breakfast and I also try and have kalonji and olive oil.

For lunch I eat… well brunch because I wake up late. There is no lunch but then I eat an early evening meal which consists of anything from fruits or salad and may be toast with honey. It varies as I don’t have any hard and fast rule. Later, I eat a late night meal.

At the moment I am… watching Ozark on Netflix and reading a couple of books. I’m also trying to organize some old photographs.

Every day I make time to… talk to an old friend, who I haven’t been in touch with, or fix something small in the house.

I energize myself by… going for a walk around my compound.

My most-used phone apps nowadays are… probably Instagram, SoundCloud, Houseparty… yeah I know it should be a meditation app but it’s not!

A book/film/TV series you would recommend… Books: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez and Life Is Beautiful. Also, Jane the Virgin as I have finished watching it and I really liked it.

I end my day with… I wash all the dishes and I clean the kitchen and the house a bit. So I end my day with cleaning, taking a shower and then I listen to Surah Rehman.

Just before I sleep I… I have turmeric, honey and black pepper with coconut oil. I gargle with salt water and then I have some magnesium and melatonin.

My one tip to stay calm in self-isolation… gratitude! Whenever I’m feeling low and anxious, I practice gratitude. Also, I start listening to Surah Rehman which is one tip to soothe your nerves and it helps you relax. You can also read books to stay calm.

