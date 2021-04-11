Madiha Imam and Wahaj Ali come together for a Ramazan special drama

Madiha Imam and Wahaj Ali are two immensely talented actors who have given some noteworthy performances in their careers so far. The two previously appeared in drama serial Zoya Sawleha that aired on Geo and have now teamed up for a Ramazan special drama possibly titled Ishq Jalebi.

“It is a very lighthearted story that revolves around a family where these two characters come from,” shared Madiha Imam in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. “The drama tells their story; what had happened with them, how they’re dealing with it and what will happen next.”

Speaking of her character, Madiha said that she plays a very creative girl. “She’s very creative. Very artsy craftsy. She’s also very close to her family. Despite not having her parents presence in her life, she has a very supportive ‘family system’.”

The teasers released show that Madiha’s character faces a heartbreak in the form of a broken engagement. She says that the episode has broken her while Wajah’s character who seems visibly in love with her states that he’ll mend her. The two leads share adorable chemistry which so far looks like a treat to watch.

The drama serial is being promoted as a play featuring incredible family drama, humor and love.

“Geo hasn’t put out the name officially. Ishq Jalebi could for now be the working title until they release it on their handles,” she added when asked about the name of the play.

Apart from Madiha Imam and Wahaj Ali, the drama features an ensemble cast featuring Qavi Khan​, Usama Khan​, Mahmood Aslam​, Hina Bayat​, Kashif Mehmood​, Irsa Ghazal​, Noor Ul Hasan​ , Humera Bano and many others.

Isqh Jalebi is a 7th Sky Entertainment Presentation, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Directed by the director of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Syed Wajahat Hussain, the script it has been penned by Saima Akram Chaudhary, the writer of Suno Chanda.

The drama will premiere on the 1st of Ramazan and end on the 30th of Ramazan.

