Madiha Imam exclusive: Why she chose to do Muqaddar, her film with Fawad and Mahira & a lot more

Madiha Imam has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now, however she doesn’t have the typical celebrity presence. Not having an active presence on social media, we’ve all been waiting to get some insights into her thoughts on her latest drama Muqaddar, where she is starring opposite Faysal Quraishi. To answer this and many other questions, we sat down with Madiha for an exclusive interview.

Here are some interesting insights there were brought to light during the interview:

1. How did you make the decision to choose Muqaddar as your next project?

“It was a different and unconventional script. So when I read it, my mind immediately went to Stockholm syndrome. Then when I saw that Shehrazade Sheikh was the director, so I contacted her to discuss my analysis. It seemed that we were both on the same page. It looked so interesting that I left the other project I was going to work on and came on board with this,” she replied.

2. What convinces you to take a project? You’re not everywhere, only in selective dramas. Why is that?

“That’s my luck that I’m not everywhere. Like I said there are so many actors everywhere. People are so talented in this industry. So whatever work comes my way, among those choices I just want to choose something I don’t regret later on. So in the end whatever scripts I feel good about, I’ve done those,” she explained.

3. After your Bollywood debut, why haven’t we seen you in other movies?

“I had to decline some films that were offered to me because I cannot compromise on my morals. I am doing a film right now, where I’m working alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (Nilofar). There’s still some work left but it’s a project that I’m happy with. People are very accommodating to our reservations in this industry. Directors have been open to my resistance and they’ve accepted them. However, I don’t usually want to alter a script too much for my principles, so I inform them beforehand so they can see if the project is doable keeping that in mind,” she added.

4. What other dramas we will be seeing you in?

“Along with this film, there was one project that I did last year. They’ll start promoting it soon; it’s directed by Mehreen Jabbar and I’m acting alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. It’s a very good story and quite interesting as well. There are a lot of theater actors in it so it’s something to look forward to,” she said.

A lot more that was discussed, including where Raima’s story will go in Muqaddar. You can watch the entire interview here:

