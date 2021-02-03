Maheen Khan feels virtual shows keep the imagery alive

Legendary designer Maheen Khan has styled many important women such as Benazir Bhutto, Jemima Goldsmith, and Kate Middleton. The ace designer can easily be labelled as one of the pioneers of the fashion industry in Pakistan with decades of unmatched experience behind her.

In conversation with Arabian Moda, Maheen Khan touched over several matters concerning Pakistan’s fashion industry. From how it has evolved to what it lacks, the designer shared her perceptions and judgments.

Speaking about the global pandemic, she said that the fashion industry has suffered as the previous year had been challenging. “The top and bottom end of the market has stayed afloat but as always, those in-between have suffered,” she stated adding that some have weathered the change and some sadly, have not.

Keeping her business afloat, at least to the point of sustaining all the workers has been Maheen’s challenge. However, apart from its effects on business, the designer added that COVID-19 has possibly been life-changing in many ways. “The fast and furious pace of life has toned down, I believe for the better. Organic is the word that comes to mind. I have had more time for family and friends and like a lot of others, I have rediscovered my kitchen.”

As the Chairperson of Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW), Maheen also shared her thoughts about the trending virtual fashion shows happening around the globe.

“Virtual shows keep the imagery alive,” she stated adding that it’s a great escape for women stuck at homes.

“Women all over the world are trapped in their homes like there is nothing better than to watch fashion! It is a breath of fresh air from the world outside. In my opinion, virtual shows cannot save a business but can keep the memory of a brand alive.”

She said that FPW 2021 will be a two-day exclusive event that would highlight fashion and design. “The outdoor luxe setting is carefully curated with 100 guests and will feature the latest in menswear and womenswear.”

“The event will embrace the new digital format globally through YouTube and the collections will also air in collaboration with our official media partner, ARY Digital,” she said adding that they have decided to present the collections with a runway show to support the fashion system and the city of Karachi with a positive message.

“We value the importance of digital but also believe in the vital energy of live interactions.”

