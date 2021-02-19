Mahira Khan also joins the ‘Pawri’ trend & we’re loving it

Pakistani social media influencer, Dananeer Mobin uploaded a video on her Instagram on 6th February and became an overnight sensation.

“Ye humari car hai, aur yeh hum hai, aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai [this is our car, this is us, and this is our party],” she says in the viral video where we see a bunch of young people enjoying themselves.

The hilarious accent and pronunciation she used while saying ‘party’ started a viral trend. Celebrities not only in Pakistan, but also from India such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda took part in the trend.

The video was meme-worthy content and in no time, Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate also used the pawri girl’s video to create a remix that, too, went viral.

Following the course, Mahira Khan also posted a clip of herself with her friends dancing to the ‘parwi’ song. “My new jam,” she wrote.

“You’re suppaaa my love Dananeer may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen,” Mahira captioned her post featuring a pyjama party.

