To top
19 Feb

Mahira Khan also joins the ‘Pawri’ trend & we’re loving it

by Entertainment Desk

Pakistani social media influencer, Dananeer Mobin uploaded a video on her Instagram on 6th February and became an overnight sensation.

“Ye humari car hai, aur yeh hum hai, aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai [this is our car, this is us, and this is our party],” she says in the viral video where we see a bunch of young people enjoying themselves.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

 

The hilarious accent and pronunciation she used while saying ‘party’ started a viral trend. Celebrities not only in Pakistan, but also from India such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda took part in the trend.

The video was meme-worthy content and in no time, Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate also used the pawri girl’s video to create a remix that, too, went viral.

Following the course, Mahira Khan also posted a clip of herself with her friends dancing to the ‘parwi’ song. “My new jam,” she wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

 

“You’re suppaaa my love Dananeer may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen,” Mahira captioned her post featuring a pyjama party.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Knorr Cheesy Chatt Patta Noodles have become an instant Pawri favourite
You might also like
Knorr Cheesy Chatt Patta Noodles have become an instant Pawri favourite
February 19, 2021
Mahira
I wanted my first production to be on a Pakistani platform: Mahira Khan
February 17, 2021
Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 6: Mahira Khan is Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador once again
February 16, 2021