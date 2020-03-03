Mahira Khan and Shoaib Mansoor reunite for ‘Dua-e-Reem’

As of this morning, Shoaib Mansoor has dropped a bomb by announcing his next project called DUA-E-REEM (Prayer Of A Woman). As per his announcement, the project stars Mahira Khan as the lead with Mansoor having directed and written the project.

This is not the first time Mansoor has cast Mahira Khan in one of his projects. Their previous collaborations have always contained strong and controversial scripts including Bol (2011) and Verna (2017). Mansoor is also known for his work being extremely impactful like in Khuda Ke Liye (2010). Hence, we’re expecting another jaw-dropping experience from his latest work. However, since it is not confirmed whether the project is a feature film or what exactly, we can’t make definite assumptions.

Shoaib Mansoor pens an open letter about ‘Verna’

Mansoor made the announcement via his Twitter account and Mahira retweeted.

We’re only expecting great things. Let’s hope we find out more details soon.

comments