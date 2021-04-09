Mahira Khan to make a comeback on TV with ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’

No one can deny that television made Mahira Khan the superstar she is today and the star has said in multiple interviews that she wants to sign a drama and is reading drama scripts to make a comeback on the small screen. Well, we got several hints and then it is official now that Mahira is shooting for the TV adaptation of renowned playwright Umera Ahmed’s beloved novel, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

Earlier, we revealed that Farooq Rind of Pyar Ke Sadqay and Ishq Zahe Naseeb fame is directing it. Now in a recent interview with Something Haute, Omair Rana shared that he and Mahira are part of the cast.

“I am doing a drama serial which is a Farood Rind’s directorial. It has Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in it. Yes, it is the project that will be Mahira’s comeback on television; it is such a pleasure working with her,” Omair said.

Mahira also recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram in which she gave out a hint that her fans will get to see her in dramas real soon.

The drama will most probably air this year and Zainab Qayoom and Annie Zaidi are a part of the cast as well. The official synopsis of the novel on Good Reads suggest that the story is about three cousins: Mishal, who is a pretty girl from an elite household, her cousin Mehreen who has a troubled background and is known for her bad manners, and their cousin Aswad, a young handsome guy, who is caught between these two girls.

Read: Farooq Rind all set to direct TV adaptation of Umera Ahmed’s ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay shows how flaws of parents haunt their offspring in our society. Children belonging to dysfunctional families are always judged in the shadow of their parents. It is a collection of three stories; Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Band Kiwaron Ke Aagey and Halal-e-Jurrat.

Other than this, Mahira has three films that are ready to release once cinemas open, including The Legends of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofar. Her first production venture, a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi will also release soon on Tapmad.

Watch the complete interview to find out what else Omair Rana has signed:

comments