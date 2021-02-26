Mahira Khan explains what “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” really means

Since 2018, when Aurat March debuted in Pakistan on International Women’s Day, it has been annually held in many cities across Pakistan. However, there is a lot of misunderstandings related to the movement so several A-list celebs attend this march including Mahira Khan, to lend their voice and educate the masses.

In an interview with Mira Sethi, superstar Mahira Khan said that it is important for her to attend the march every year.

“It’s important for me to march every year because my voice has weight. When I go to the Aurat March, I make it a point to tell everyone that this is what I believe in. It does not benefit me but it is important for the women here, so I will represent them. Nobody will go and ask them to explain their slogans and chants, but the media comes to me. So I want to utilize my two minutes to explain and educate on behalf of those women.”

She also explained that the phrase Mera Jism Meri Marzi which is often misinterpreted.

“When I say ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’, I don’t mean I want to strip my clothes off and run around naked!” she stated adding that it’s very silly to think that way.

“I mean to say that I am a human and this is my body, so it is up to me whether I allow you to stare at it or touch it, or not. It means that I can report you if you don’t comply. It means that I can take an action against you if you harass me because you have no right over MY body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

