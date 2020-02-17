To top
17 Feb

Mahira Khan & Fahad Mustafa wrap up Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with a picture worth a thousand words

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Filmmaker duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming comedy film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. The movie stars Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan in the lead, a jori that’s going to make an on-screen appearance together for the first time.



The socially aware filmmakers have previously gifted the audience with Na Maloom Afraad, Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding, all carrying a social message within their storylines.

 

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

 

The dynamic duo did not release any film in 2019, however, they are all set to release two movies within 2020. One of them, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is set to release on Eid-ul-Adha.

“Its a wrap!!! Unbelievable 50+ days of shooting, sleepless nights and anxious days – Allah has been really kind,” Nabeel shared on his Twitter, followed by the Fahad and Mahira.

 

 

 

 

The film revolves around the story of a notorious cop (played by Fahad Mustafa) with Mahira Khan alongside him. Because the film features the story of a police officer, Nabeel took to Twitter earlier to thank Sindh Police and IGP Syed Kaleem Imam, for their support.

Read: Fahad Mustafa to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’

The filmmakers’ second film, Fatman, is another social comedy which will make a comment on body shaming. The movie, starring Ahmad Ali Butt, does not have a release date yet.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

SOC Films releases ‘Midnight Fury’ from its Home1947 series
Ali Zafar launches Lightingale Records to promote new talent
