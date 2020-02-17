Mahira Khan & Fahad Mustafa wrap up Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with a picture worth a thousand words

Filmmaker duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming comedy film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. The movie stars Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan in the lead, a jori that’s going to make an on-screen appearance together for the first time.

The socially aware filmmakers have previously gifted the audience with Na Maloom Afraad, Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding, all carrying a social message within their storylines.

The dynamic duo did not release any film in 2019, however, they are all set to release two movies within 2020. One of them, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is set to release on Eid-ul-Adha.

“Its a wrap!!! Unbelievable 50+ days of shooting, sleepless nights and anxious days – Allah has been really kind,” Nabeel shared on his Twitter, followed by the Fahad and Mahira.

Its a wrap !!! Unbelievable 50+ days of shooting, sleepless nights and anxious days – allah has been really kind – that we created something which we thought of an year back !!! Its magical – expect something bigger… https://t.co/K25Qa376Wi — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) February 15, 2020

After 3 months of nonstop shoot this how we look 😜@nabeelqureshi #QuaidEAzamZibdabad pic.twitter.com/brpY6GfDjN — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) February 15, 2020

The film revolves around the story of a notorious cop (played by Fahad Mustafa) with Mahira Khan alongside him. Because the film features the story of a police officer, Nabeel took to Twitter earlier to thank Sindh Police and IGP Syed Kaleem Imam, for their support.

The filmmakers’ second film, Fatman, is another social comedy which will make a comment on body shaming. The movie, starring Ahmad Ali Butt, does not have a release date yet.

