PSL 6: Mahira Khan is Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador once again

After much speculations and debate around who is going to be the brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi in HBL PSL for the sixth edition, Chairman of the team Javed Afridi has finally announced the name and at least for now, it is not Esra Bilgic. Mahira Khan is re-appointed as the official ambassador.

According to a press release issued by the franchise on Tuesday, Mahira will be Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador for the third time after PSL III and PSL IV.

Javed Afridi also announced it on Twitter, welcoming the superstar into the Peshawar Zalmi family.

Interestingly, Turkish star Esra Bilgic is also expected to join the franchise as its ambassador. In a social media post earlier this month she announced “new beginnings” with Peshawar Zalmi.

The HBL PSL 6 will begin with an opening ceremony on 20th February, 2021, featuring famous artists including Atif Aslam, renowned rap artist Imran Khan, film star Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 anthem singers, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

