Mahira Khan joins Actors Collective Trust to support the association’s mission and vision

ACT-Actors Collective Trust PK has been protecting the rights of its actor members and working together with all industry stakeholders for a better future for the local entertainment industry. Leading actor and Pakistan’s favourite, Mahira Khan has is the latest addition to the trust.

The association took to their official Instagram account to welcome Mahira.

“We are delighted to welcome the multi-talented Mahira Khan to ACT as our new member,” ACT announced. “Tremendous respect for Mahira Khan and all other well-established actors that are supporting our association’s vision and mission.”

The announcement further stated that strength in numbers is always the way forward. “Actors are realizing how important community development is for the welfare of those that need a place such as ACT to look out for each other. ACT grows stronger with each passing day.”

“ACT is the first and only organization of its kind in Pakistan that unites and represents all actors from all mediums of the art, TV, film, theatre and radio. The vision and purpose of ACT is to promote, protect, enhance, develop and look after the interests of its actor members, “reads the official description.

Previously Atiqa Odho, who is a veteran actor, entrepreneur and activist was recently announced the Chairperson of the association.

Mahira has given super hit dramas and films including Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Verna among many more. The star is now making a television comeback after 7 years with the TV adaptation of renowned playwright Umera Ahmed’s beloved novel, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

Other than this, Mahira has three films that are ready to release, including The Legends of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofar. Her first production venture, a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi will also release soon on Tapmad.