Mahira Khan reflects on her time in isolation

Superstar Mahira Khan, unfortunately, tested positive for coronavirus right before her birthday this year. Reflecting on her time in isolation, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night,” she shared adding that she has missed her child and loved ones the most during this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.” However, she continued to thank the universe for its blessings. “And in my moments of pain and discomfort… I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing – all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah,” she wrote.

“P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ – She lives every day and forever,” she wrote on the post featuring legendary musician Noor Jehan’s melodious tunes in the background as a tribute on her 20th death anniversary.

The star had earlier requested her fans and followers to send lots of prayers and movie recommendations after testing positive for coronavirus.

