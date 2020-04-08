Mahira Khan responds to Sakina Samo’s film offer & shares her activities in lockdown in #AskMahira session on Twitter

Fans of Mahira Khan were in for a treat when the actress announced on Wednesday that she will be answering questions on Twitter in an #AskMahira session. The actress also shared an adorable childhood picture of hers as she opened the forum for questions.
Mahira, who has always kept her personal life under wraps, talked about her activities during self-isolation. She even showed interest in Sakina Samo’s film offer. She even became the top trend on Twitter for a while and much to our surprise, she then went live on Instagram as well.
Here are some of the best and wittiest replies from her:
Another film on the cards?
😌😌😌😌😌 can’t wait to hear it! Love ♥️ https://t.co/Djp80u6EwO
If she could change the arc of any of her characters?
I’ve tried sometimes to discuss with my writers about the ending. Umera Ahmed and Shoaib Mansoor both told me that these characters have their own destiny, their own endings. So.. none! https://t.co/jz38DpoQHB
What she will never compromise on?
Integrity. https://t.co/E6FQWCoiRl
Any chance of a meet-up?
Nahi bhai. No one can meet 🤦🏻♀️ stay home. Stay home. 🙂 https://t.co/KvCqlkVeGf
What’s her take on the burning biryani question?
With or without.. I just can’t stand the elaichi when it appears out of nowhere! 💁🏻♀️ https://t.co/hN5vYzrlK1
What house chore she doesn’t mind doing?
Umm.. dusting I think! I have good training in mopping and doing dishes 💪🏼 https://t.co/gwTwZSMM8s
What’s she doing in lockdown?
Such? Nothing at all! Started reading again. Thinking of new ways to mix up the food left in the fridge.. does that count? Aap kahaan gum hein 😘💕 https://t.co/0sg7lQ3qS6
Do you know Mahira sleep-talks?
I talk in my sleep all the time. Azlan has the most fun and then tells me stories when I wake up! 🙈 https://t.co/H1lvwHUvWR
Between luck and hard work, Mahira believes in…?
Intention. Everything else follows! https://t.co/5aFibC37Yk
And she takes ludo seriously!
I would but I’ll beat you! You ok with that? 😉 https://t.co/cKoIyNzlpq
She even knows how to dodge queries about KFC cravings.
Very funny! Will go back on settttt! I miss it.. I miss playing Neelofar 🙂 https://t.co/oG9lxPMaJB
How she handles trolling?
Thank you my love. It’s tough sometimes.. but there is much more love then there are trolls. The love is real. Keeps me going xx https://t.co/NBrB6bXeYR
Any precious moment in her life that she would love to re-live?
Yes! Azzu being given to me in my arms. Seeing him for the first time. https://t.co/W6BFkxKwKK
