Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt post on completing a decade in the industry

Mahira Khan is a name that needs no introduction. From superhit Pakistani dramas to blockbuster films and making a Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the Superstar has covered it all in only a decade. She has achieved more than many do in a whole lifetime, yet she continues to stay humble.

Sharing the gratitude, the Humsafar star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating that she owes all her success to her fans.

“So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back,” she wrote adding that her debut drama and film, both released on the same day. “My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011.”

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant,” she further expressed from ‘the bottom of her heart’.

Mahira wrote that she is grateful for the love and promised her supporters to live up to their expectations. “I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen.”

As an attempt to acknowledge the efforts made by her fans to show their love, Mahira said that she will be sharing a lot of fan art that she has been receiving over the years.

“I will be sharing a lot of the fan art I have received over the years,” she wrote along with some creative artwork by one of her fans.

Mahira, although determined to promote more fan art, hopes that she doesn’t get too lazy! “Posting ain’t my strongest talent,” she concluded.

