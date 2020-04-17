Mahira Khan talks about being in love, her upcoming film with Fawad Khan and a lot more in a recent interview

Mahira Khan recently did an online interview with Samina Peerzada and it was like a breath of fresh air in such confusing times. It’s no wonder that Mahira lights up the screen wherever she appears and this interview definitely left us smiling ear to ear.

Here are five interesting things that Mahira revealed during her interview:

1. Discussions on her love life

When the conversation turned towards the topic of rumours about Mahira’s love life in the media she said, “You know my grandmother asked me to reconsider marriage when she got the news of a couple in their 90s getting married.” Later, Mahira also gave an insight into her current love life saying, “Yes, I am in love but he’s not from the industry. This is a part of my life that I want to keep hidden from the world. I believe in nazr as well. I’d rather just keep it to myself.”

2. About her film with Fawad Khan

She revealed that the film is title Neelofer. “We were shooting for the film before this entire situation happened. There were only 10 days left for the shooting but now we don’t even know when it’ll be finished. It’s different from The Legend of Maula Jatt though; the story is about just these two characters. Both of us are in all the scenes. It was nice coming back in a similar situation as two matured actors. We hope we still have it!” she laughingly said.

3. Her time in lockdown with her son

“I think that’s the most beautiful thing that has happened. He’s like me. He loves to stay awake and sleep only after the sunrise. So for many days, we were watching the sunrise until my mom put an end to it. I’m finding out new things about him as well because he’s in an age where he talks to me like an adult. We were watching Mrs. Doubtfire and he asked me all these questions about his father and me since it looked like a familiar situation to him,” she replied.

5. Things she has noticed about herself in this lockdown

When Samina Peerzada asked about how things are different for her in lockdown, Mahira revealed that rather than doing a lot of things or taking up a new skill, she’s using this time to slow down and enjoy this period. “I took out my old books and started reading them again. I’ve discovered a lot about my parents. It’s interesting for me to see what they do all day. I see how my mother struggles to even take a few steps. These things we tend to not notice in our daily lives. They’re actually the big things in my opinion,” she said.

