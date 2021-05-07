Mahira Khan to make an appearance in Azaan Sami Khan’s music video this Eid

Azaan Sami Khan is riding the high wave these days; he will be making his television debut with acting powerhouses like Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi in Hum TV’s Ishaq-e-La, also has his debut film — Patakh De — with Hania Aamir in the making and now superstar Mahira Khan is all set to appear in his next music video: isn’t this is what feels like hitting a jackpot?

The singer, who has won our hearts with beautiful compositions in films like Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, recently teased fans on Instagram with an animation, promising to see fans on Eid and he tagged Mahira Khan in the post. Later, it was revealed that this is going to be a new music video for his second song Tu from his debut album Mera Tera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

Now Azaan has released the new 30-second teaser in which we see Mahira Khan playing the singer’s love interest as a very catchy beat plays in the background. The video appears to have an interesting mix of animation, dark alleys, perhaps a short dance routine, and a car drifting sequence.

Read: Azaan Sami Khan to make his acting debut alongside Yumna Zaidi & Sajal Aly in Ishaq e La

Azaan shared that “my last recording pre lockdown was for TU in March 2020 with the incredible Giles Lewin who played the signature fiddle piece on Tu and of course my bro Meghdeep Bose, thank you Andrew T Mackay for making this happen. Can’t wait for you all to hear it. Eid.”

The song’s teaser has already garnered a whopping 86K+ views and counting within a day. It will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr under the banner of HUM Music.

Watch it here:

comments