Mahira Khan turns producer for upcoming web series ‘Baarwan Khiladi’

Mahira Khan has proved that she’s a superstar by delivering back-to-back superhit projects. Ever since she appeared as Khirad in her debut drama Humsafar, fans have loved her as an actor. While we are eagerly waiting for her films The Legend of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofar, the megastar has now decided to work behind the camera as well. Mahira just shared an update on Instagram, announcing her first venture as a producer.

“There is a story behind everything and I live for stories – hearing them and telling them,” she wrote.

She added that she’s nervous to step into production with co-producer Nina Kashif.

“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif.”

Nina Kashif also shared the exciting news regarding the collaboration. “Another chapter begins… this time not alone but with a dear friend who’s not only a star but a wonderful person, with a heart of gold and a soul so pure.. someone who’s extremely talented and should have taken this plunge into production long time ago but as they say, its never too late! Introducing, Soul Fry Films by Mahira Khan and I.”

“A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games – Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you,” Mahira shared another update.

The project is titled Baarwan Khiladi. “P.S Let’s get this party started boys,” wrote the producer tagging Daniyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry.

Baarwan Khiladi will also be Tapmad’s first originally produced web series that will be launching rising star Danyal Zafar and the already digitally acclaimed Shahveer Jafry. Kinza Hashmi will also play and important part of the project.

Directed by Adnan Sarwar and penned by Shahid Dogar, the web series is a coming of age story set against the backdrop of cricket.

