Mahira Khan wants to come back to dramas

Mahira Khan’s career shot to fame after her blockbuster drama Humsafar opposite everyone’s favourite, Fawad Khan. Their on-screen pairing became a hit and since then, everyone wants to see the two create magic on screen once again.

The two are doing movies together that are expected to release soon, however, they are being missed on television.

While celebrating 16 years of HUM network, Mahira shared her struggle in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and expressed her joy about Humsafar completing a decade this year.

“I had it really bad,” she revealed, adding that while she did not watch many dramas during the period, she did get the time to read new scripts.

“I want to come back to dramas. It’s truly been magical for me with Hum TV. Humsafar is why I continue to receive so much love in my personal life and in my career,” said the star who aced the role of Khirad. “2021 will be 10 years to Humsafar and that’s how long my journey has been as an actor.”

When asked about which male lead was her favourite during this acting journey, the star mentioned her Bin Roye co-star, Humayun Saeed. “And of course, Fawad,” she went on to add.

Well, this is certainly great news for all those who want to see Mahira Khan on television. The actor is reading scripts and we just might see her in a drama real soon.

comments