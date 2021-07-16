To top
Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed and Sheheryar Munawar team up for an upcoming project

by Entertainment Desk

Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed and Sheheryar Munawar are some big names in the entertainment industry and when they collaborate, it makes big news! Celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan shared a video from the set of the project that is being shot for See Prime.

“The showman Subhash Ghai Sheheryar Munawar,” he wrote suggesting that Sheheryar has taken the directors seat for this venture. Rao went on to refer to Mahira Khan as his muse, Madhuri.

 

 

There are also speculations and several sources have reported that Zahid Ahmed is part of the project. In fact, even the Pehli Si Mohabbat actor shared a story on Instagram making the big reveal.

 

 

Since Sheheryar seems to be working behind the camera this time around, it seems that Mahira and Zahid might be playing the lead. Considering the talent these creative individuals possess, fans are already excited for the upcoming project (which could be a short film). It is being produced by the digital streaming portal, See Prime.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

