Malala to feature as a guest star on the Friends reunion

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27, the streamer announced on Thursday. A teaser trailer was released along with a star-studded list of guest stars for the unscripted Friends: The Reunion—or, The One Where They Get Back Together.

The trailer features the backs of the six central Friends cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—who will all be participating in the reunion special.

”HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

“Get ready for the one where we get to see our favorites back together again. The Friends Reunion is coming on May 27 only on HBO Max,” read the official description.

HBO Max called the reunion as a “real-life unscripted celebration” of the TV series, which was filmed on the show’s original soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studio backlot in California.

Friends, which completed its 10-year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most favourite TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide. The reunion was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Friends reunion special was first confirmed in Feb. 2020 after years of the cast denying the show would return after going off the air in 2004

