Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce inspirational content

Women’s rights activist and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Apple and is all set to produce new projects for the tech company.

Malala has launched a production company, Extracurricular, and signed a content partnership with the tech giant’s TV division. According to the agreement, she will create and develop original and inspirational content that includes dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements and inspire children to dream. And I’m thrilled to partner with Apple TV to help bring new stories to life – and to support women, young people, writers and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,” wrote Malala in an Instagram post announcing the big news.

“Today I’m announcing a multi-year programming partnership with Apple TV+ that will span dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series,” she further shared adding the link to the official announcement made by Apple.

“I hope that through this partnership, I will be able to bring new voices to this platform, to this stage,” Malala told Reuters in an interview. “I hope that through me, more young people and girls will watch these shows, get inspired.”

Apple previously produced a documentary about Malala in 2015 and teamed up with her Malala Fund in 2018 to promote secondary education to girls across the globe.

Apart from Malala, Apple TV+’s growing roster of content creators also includes Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston.

