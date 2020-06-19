Malala Yousufzai celebrates completion of her Oxford degree

Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai recently graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala took to Twitter to share the good news with pictures to mark the celebration of this milestone. In one of the pictures, she is drenched in cake.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

The activist also gave a hint about what are her plans ahead and they’re not so different from us!

“I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added.

Malala also shared a picture with her family who seemed more than delighted on her graduation. That’s not all; actor and producer Mindy Kaling congratulated Malala and said: “Enjoy you Netflix.” While Blackish star Yara Shahidi commented: “Incredible.” Celebrities such as Ali Sethi, Juggun Kazim and many others also left encouraging comments on Malala’s tweet.

Malala first shared the news of her graduation on June 8 when she participated in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020. She then wrote that she still had “four more exams to go.”

Still four more exams to go 😩, but thank you 🙏 https://t.co/LlANUQeRPi — Malala (@Malala) June 8, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to the 22-year-old for another feather in her cap! Happy Graduation!

comments