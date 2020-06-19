To top
19 Jun

Malala Yousufzai celebrates completion of her Oxford degree

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured, News
Malala

Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai recently graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.



Malala took to Twitter to share the good news with pictures to mark the celebration of this milestone. In one of the pictures, she is drenched in cake.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote.

 

 

The activist also gave a hint about what are her plans ahead and they’re not so different from us!

“I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added.

Malala also shared a picture with her family who seemed more than delighted on her graduation. That’s not all; actor and producer Mindy Kaling congratulated Malala and said: “Enjoy you Netflix.” While Blackish star Yara Shahidi commented: “Incredible.” Celebrities such as Ali Sethi, Juggun Kazim and many others also left encouraging comments on Malala’s tweet.

Malala first shared the news of her graduation on June 8 when she participated in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020. She then wrote that she still had “four more exams to go.”

 

 

Heartiest congratulations to the 22-year-old for another feather in her cap! Happy Graduation!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Wajahat Rauf shares how he recovered from coronavirus
Next post
Haute List: 3 DIY cooling face masks to deal with summer heat
You might also like
Malala Yousafzai
Gul Makai: Trailer of Malala Yousafzai’s biopic is out!
January 10, 2020
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai features on the cover of Teen Vogue
December 17, 2019
Pakistani
10 Pakistani superwomen who should be immortalized as dolls
June 17, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.