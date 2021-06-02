To top
2 Jun

Malala Yousufzai stars on the cover of British Vogue’s July edition

by Entertainment Desk
malala

Pakistani activitist, Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban after campaigning for girls’ education, has been unveiled as British Vogue’s July 2021 cover star.

In an accompanying profile, the recent Oxford University graduate and budding TV producer, opened up about her faith, Twitter activism and her new partnership with AppleTV+.

According to a report in CNN,  Malala, who at 17 became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, also spoke about her friendships with other young female activists, such as Greta Thunberg and the gun control campaigner Emma Gonzalez. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart,” she is quoted as saying.

 

The profile, which will appear in Vogue’s July issue, includes tributes from some of her high-profile admirers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, who called her “truly extraordinary,” and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who told Vogue: “I don’t think there’s anyone quite like her.”

Malala also took to Twitter to share the good news with a message: “I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” she wrote.

 

Titled “The extraordinary life of Malala: survivor, activist, legend”, the July cover is doused in red, the color of power and love. Shot by photographer Nick Knight, the cover shows the activist dressed in a bright red Stella McCartney outfit and headscarf. Inside the magazine, she is pictured in another red shirtdress and linen trousers, by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, that are paired with a contrasting blue headscarf.

 

Malala

Courtesy: CNN

Malala

Courtesy: British Vogue Twitter

 

Earlier, Malala was also featured on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine in December 2019.

