Malala Yousufzai stars on the cover of British Vogue’s July edition

Pakistani activitist, Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban after campaigning for girls’ education, has been unveiled as British Vogue’s July 2021 cover star.

In an accompanying profile, the recent Oxford University graduate and budding TV producer, opened up about her faith, Twitter activism and her new partnership with AppleTV+.

According to a report in CNN, Malala, who at 17 became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, also spoke about her friendships with other young female activists, such as Greta Thunberg and the gun control campaigner Emma Gonzalez. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart,” she is quoted as saying.