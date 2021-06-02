Malala Yousufzai stars on the cover of British Vogue’s July edition

Pakistani activitist, Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban after campaigning for girls’ education, has been unveiled as British Vogue’s July 2021 cover star.
In an accompanying profile, the recent Oxford University graduate and budding TV producer, opened up about her faith, Twitter activism and her new partnership with AppleTV+.
According to a report in CNN, Malala, who at 17 became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, also spoke about her friendships with other young female activists, such as Greta Thunberg and the gun control campaigner Emma Gonzalez. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart,” she is quoted as saying.
As the recent Oxford graduate and activist @Malala Yousafzai graces the July issue of British Vogue, we delve into some lesser known facts about her. https://t.co/h75W450AwV
— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 2, 2021
Malala also took to Twitter to share the good news with a message: “I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” she wrote.
I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @BritishVogue, @Edward_Enninful & @thedalstonyears pic.twitter.com/3OYejo5Hnm
— Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2021
Earlier, Malala was also featured on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine in December 2019.