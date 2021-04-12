Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate wedding

Several celebrities have tied the knot during the pandemic, however, it’s great to see a few who have acted responsibly during this time and followed the SOPs while celebrating their big day. Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir’s marriage was an intimate affair and a perfect example.

The two got married on Saturday and announced the news on social media on Sunday. Mansha disclosed the big news with a picture of her ring.

Following the post, Jibran also shared details about the event. “We got married yesterday Alhumdulillah in presence of our immediate families. Will hopefully celebrate with friends & family at large post-pandemic.”

He went on to thank Javed Ghamidi Saheb for solemnizing their Nikkah.

“Thank you to Javed Ghamidi sb for graciously solemnizing our Nikkah & thank you all for the love & wishes you’ve always sent our way,” he wrote.

We got married yesterday Alhumdulillah in presence of our immediate families. Will hopefully celebrate with friends & family at large post pandemic. Thank you to @JavedGhamidi sb for graciously solemnizing our Nikah & thank you all for the love & wishes you've always sent our way pic.twitter.com/HNgBAzo0Kf — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 11, 2021

While the Laal Kabootar star looked stunning in an all-white ensemble by Zuriador paired with jewellery by Sherezad Jewellery, her husband Jibran coordinated well with a gold waistcoat over white shalwar kameez.

Jibran also shared a beautiful sermon by the scholar about equal rights/roles of spouses.

