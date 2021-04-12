To top
12 Apr

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate wedding

by Entertainment Desk

Several celebrities have tied the knot during the pandemic, however, it’s great to see a few who have acted responsibly during this time and followed the SOPs while celebrating their big day. Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir’s marriage was an intimate affair and a perfect example.

The two got married on Saturday and announced the news on social media on Sunday. Mansha disclosed the big news with a picture of her ring.

 

 

Following the post, Jibran also shared details about the event. “We got married yesterday Alhumdulillah in presence of our immediate families. Will hopefully celebrate with friends & family at large post-pandemic.”

He went on to thank Javed Ghamidi Saheb for solemnizing their Nikkah.

“Thank you to Javed Ghamidi sb for graciously solemnizing our Nikkah & thank you all for the love & wishes you’ve always sent our way,” he wrote.

 

 

While the Laal Kabootar star looked stunning in an all-white ensemble by Zuriador paired with jewellery by Sherezad Jewellery, her husband Jibran coordinated well with a gold waistcoat over white shalwar kameez.

Jibran also shared a beautiful sermon by the scholar about equal rights/roles of spouses.

 

 

