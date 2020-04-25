Mansha Pasha tells fans to listen to the doctors and stay home!

While we complain about being locked inside our homes with nothing to do, we tend to forget that there are doctors all around the world who are fighting this bio-war from the frontlines.

Mansha Pasha is here to remind us to not take either our safety or their hard work for granted. They not only have to stay exposed to the disease but are getting little to no sleep because of the number of corona patients that increases every day drastically.

She took to Instagram to share public service messages from doctors around the globe. All of whom are saying the same thing. Stay at home.

“Past 2 days I have received messages from all over – Bahawalpur to the USA, Peshawar to Dubai, and back. All of them are saying the same thing – stay home,” she wrote. The pictures had doctors holding signs that were asking people to play their part. The signs said, “We are exposed to everything for you”, “We also have a family but can’t stay home!”, “Wash your hands” and a lot more.

The Laal Kabootar actress also tried to make people realise that the sacrifices made by the medical staff need to be acknowledged and appreciated. “These first responders are human beings and they have families too. They are risking their lives. As a daughter of two doctors and the sister of one who is in the field right now, I can only marvel at the bravery of the frontliners. As Ramadan is here, please pray for them. And for us. All of us,” she said.

Their sacrifices should not go in vain. They’ve compromised their own health and safety for us hence keeping ourselves safe should be the least we can do!

