Marina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The third wave of coronavirus has hit Pakistan hard and there is a spike in positive cases. Veteran actor, Marina Khan also shared that she has contracted the virus.

“I have covid,” she announced in a video on Instagram sharing that she in her room, isolating herself for the next 15 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

The Tanhaiyan star shared that earlier she thought that she would deal with it when and if it happens to her. ” But when it happens, that is the reality.”

“It’s real, it’s out there,” she said requesting everyone to take the virus seriously. Marina Khan also shared her symptoms. “I have fatigue, fever that comes and goes and headaches that have now subsided.”

She also suggested to stay home and stay safe this Eid. “Nothing will happen if you do not buy new Eid clothes this year.”

Marina also requested her followers to pray for India in the series of videos she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Khan (@therealmarinakhan)

India’s COVID crisis increases sympathy in Pakistan, but also warns that Pakistan may be next since both countries have been violating social distancing rules. Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reported 201 deaths from coronavirus, the country’s highest single-day toll of the pandemic.

comments