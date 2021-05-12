Mariyam Nafees & Amaan Ahmed share beautiful pictures from their engagement ceremony

In a short period, Mariyam Nafees has made her presence felt in the industry. She has been seen playing significant and diverse roles on television, and now she’s ready to step into a new role in life.

The Fitrat actor took to social media to announce her engagement with director/producer, Amaan Ahmed.

“Found crazy to my crazy!” she announced adding that she did not know that this kind of love existed till she met him.

“Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed.”

Amaan also shared his sentiments regarding the new journey. “I believed true love doesn’t exist anymore. I was wrong,” he wrote thanking Mariyam for being a part of his life. “Thank you for loving me the way you love me. P.S: Adventures of the hero (you) and the sidekick (me) begins…”

The two made their relationship official on the 27th of Ramazan in Islamabad. Keeping it simple yet elegant, Mariyam wore a pink dress with golden embroidery paired with light jewellery and subtle makeup while Amaan wore a classic white kurta-pyjama. Both wore flower garlands and happy smiles for the festive occasion.

Several celebrities have tied the knot during the pandemic, however, it’s great to see a few who have acted responsibly during this time and followed the SOPs while celebrating their big day. Judging from the pictures, Mariyam and Amaan’s ‘Dua e Khair’ looks like a small intimate event. Following the announcement on social media, several celebrities from the industry congratulated the couple.

We wish Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed a blissful life together.

