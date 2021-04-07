Maulana Tariq Jamil aims to finance his madrassah through fashion

Maulana Tariq Jamil, an Islamic scholar and preacher from Pakistan and the founder of Jamia Al-Hasanain was recently awarded the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance. He is globally known for his immense contributions to religion and humanity. Diversifying from his usual line of work, he has now launched his clothing line which comes as a surprise to both fans and critics.

“A fashion brand aiming to serve with quality and integrity, inspired by the philanthropy of Maulana Tariq Jamil,” reads the description of the brand on LinkedIn.

The Islamic scholar, in a recent video posted on social media, explained the reason for launching the clothing brand.

Maulana Tariq Jamil stated that they had to pause the operations of the madrassah due to a lack of financial funds during COVID-19. Therefore, the income from the brand will be used to finance the activities of madrassahs, where students come to receive religious education.

“I would pray to God to create a scenario where we didn’t just have to rely on zakat from people,” he said.

“My madrassah never had an administration asking for charity. It was always me getting in touch with people I know, who would then contribute whatever they liked. However, after the pandemic, I realized that everyone had been affected and I said to myself I cannot ask anyone for any more aid. I then wondered ‘how will the system work now?” he said, disclosing his thoughts.

“When the pandemic hit, I then had the intention of starting a business whose profits could sustain the seminaries,” he added. He also thanked and acknowledged his friends who helped him create the clothing brand.

“Building on the legacy of ethnic aesthetics, MTJ honours the true values that weave the fabric of our nation. Connected with tradition, enlightened by truth and inspired by virtue, we uphold all the values that reflect the purity of character. Our traditional attire is the epitome of all the virtues we have kept alive and built upon. In every stitch, we have sown the nobility our culture stands for. In every design, we rediscover the elegance that has stood the test of time,” stated the description about the brand.

Maulana Tariq Jamil launched his clothing brand on Sunday and the inauguration ceremony of the MTJ brand was held in Karachi. Senator Faisal Vawda was also present at the occasion along with several other noteworthy personalities.

Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

Opening ceremony of Maulana Taroq Jameel's clothing brand in karachi 😍❤️#MTJ pic.twitter.com/bw6jq1Odu6 — 𝕄𝕚𝕒𝕟 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕙𝕫𝕒𝕕 𝔽𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕢 (Covid +ve) (@shaadD10) April 4, 2021

Although I support his initiative and I have tremendous respect for Tariq Jameel sahb but the organizers including him should be fined for holding a gathering this big without enforcing any SOPs. — Waleed (@_waleedd_) April 4, 2021

Waseem Badami Is such a down to earyh and humble person❤ i have ever seen in my life❤#MTJ pic.twitter.com/ArhS8NUebp — ѕídrαвαdαmí~ wв🔮(Sim's Bday 💃🎂) (@Sidrama50060291) April 3, 2021

So, the retail outlets of @TariqJamilOFCL's brand #MTJ are about to open up soon. Launching this Ramzan/#Eid season.

This outlet is opening up at main Tariq Road, #Karachi. pic.twitter.com/gXjvgC6WJL — Annus Raza (@annusraza) March 27, 2021

comments