23 Jun

Mawra is not getting married, Meherbano is

Mawra

Mawra Hocane posted a picture in a mehndi/mayun outfit yesterday which led her fans and followers to believe that she is getting married. Though it is not the good news they were expecting, the actor has a surprise in store. The picture is actually from her upcoming drama serial, Qissa Meherbano Ka.

Not much has been revealed about the new drama, however, Naumaan Ijaz’s son, Zaviyar will make his acting debut in this drama. Mawra will star opposite him as well as Ahsan Khan.

 

Naumaan Ijaz with his son Zaviyar

 

Mawra has cleared speculations by posting a video from the shoot on her Instagram in which she is sitting in the same jora. She has used the hashtag #theonewhereweallmisunderstood.

 

 

The drama also features Mohammed Ahmed and Mashal Khan amongst others.

 

